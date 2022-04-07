Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.10 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

