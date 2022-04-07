Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

