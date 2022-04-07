UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) vs. Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Critical Analysis

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bay National alerts:

This table compares Bay National and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.43 $353.02 million $7.25 13.09

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 26.57% 11.52% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bay National and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.