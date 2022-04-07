Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,671,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

