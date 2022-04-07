National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.