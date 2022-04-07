Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $288.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $250.56 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

