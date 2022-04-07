Procter & Gamble (PG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $173.00.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/16/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PG stock opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95.

Get The Procter & Gamble Company alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.