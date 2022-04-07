StockNews.com Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to “Buy”

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Silicom stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Silicom has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $260.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $246,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

