EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Company?s royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

EMX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

