StockNews.com Upgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
