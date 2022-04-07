Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to “Buy”

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

