BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BRCC opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

