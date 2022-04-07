CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CSGS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.