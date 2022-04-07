Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG opened at $9.98 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

