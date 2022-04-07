Raymond James Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CRIS opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 569,846 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,418,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

