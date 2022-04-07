Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of CNTB opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

