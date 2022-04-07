Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.24. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)
