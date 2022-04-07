The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $921.38

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.38 ($12.08) and traded as low as GBX 911 ($11.95). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.18), with a volume of 107,707 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 921.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.89. The company has a market cap of £382.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87.
About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)
