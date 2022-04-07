VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.18

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $72.40. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 379,557 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
