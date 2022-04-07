VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.18

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $72.40. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 379,557 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

