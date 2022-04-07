Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 175,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

