Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.20

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 136.75 ($1.79), with a volume of 41,757 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. The company has a market capitalization of £84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In related news, insider James Brooke acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($136,393.44).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

