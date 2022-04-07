Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Kimberly Parry Organics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPOC)

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

