ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

