Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) to report $11.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $18.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $80.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $119.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.14 million, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

