Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

UPWK stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,211,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

