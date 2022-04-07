FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark has a “Reduce” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XBC. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.93 million and a PE ratio of -14.44.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

