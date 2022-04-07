Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The Home Health and Hospice segments drove the top line on growth in Medicare and Non-Medicare revenues. The company’s newly formed high acuity care segment, Contessa, experienced continued positive momentum, offering home-based recovery solutions to patients in need of acute level care. Further, increased Licensed Practical Nurse and Physical Therapist Assistant utilization buoys optimism. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s Personal Care revenues registered a year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter. Within the Home Health segment, the rebound in elective procedures was impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant. The contraction of both margins is an added disadvantage.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

