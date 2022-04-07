B. Riley Begins Coverage on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.