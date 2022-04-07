B. Riley Begins Coverage on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
