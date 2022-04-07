China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.