Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $9.21 on Monday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

