Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $940.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

