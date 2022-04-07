Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

