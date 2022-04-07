StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.