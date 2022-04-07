vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

