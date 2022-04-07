Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

