StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 million, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

