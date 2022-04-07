StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

