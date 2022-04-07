Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

