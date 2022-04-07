Head-To-Head Survey: The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) versus Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Arena Group alerts:

This table compares The Arena Group and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million 0.86 -$89.94 million N/A N/A Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Arena Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Arena Group and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Arena Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. Given The Arena Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -47.55% N/A -43.69% Troika Media Group N/A -69.53% -23.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of The Arena Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Arena Group beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.