Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.51

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $10.34. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2,140 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

