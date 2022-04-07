Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

