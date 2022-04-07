McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.23 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,177,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.23.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

