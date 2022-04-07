Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.91. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.0117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.