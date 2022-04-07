Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $2.00 at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 661,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

