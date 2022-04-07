Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,150.03

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,150.03 ($15.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,278 ($16.76). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,227.50 ($16.10), with a volume of 26,209 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,150.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,376.39. The firm has a market cap of £720.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
