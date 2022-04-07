Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,150.03

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,150.03 ($15.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,278 ($16.76). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,227.50 ($16.10), with a volume of 26,209 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,150.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,376.39. The firm has a market cap of £720.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.