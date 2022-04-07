Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 660.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,524,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

