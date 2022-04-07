SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SCWX opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

