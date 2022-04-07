Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.32.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.