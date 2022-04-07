Impax Environmental Markets Trust (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $445.17

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.17 ($5.84) and traded as high as GBX 466.50 ($6.12). Impax Environmental Markets Trust shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.98), with a volume of 482,297 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83.

Get Impax Environmental Markets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Hurd purchased 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,169.57). Also, insider John Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,573.77).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.