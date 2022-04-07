Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.79

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.79 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 39.30 ($0.52), with a volume of 452,097 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £141.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

